McAdam LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,809,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,815,000 after buying an additional 595,377 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,606,000 after buying an additional 1,235,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after purchasing an additional 949,699 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,753,000 after buying an additional 278,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.