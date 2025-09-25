McAdam LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,447,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 61,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $319.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.