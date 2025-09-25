McAdam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.65 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

