McAdam LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $465.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $473.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.