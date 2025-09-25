McAdam LLC Has $5.54 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

IJR stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

