McAdam LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $202.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $204.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

