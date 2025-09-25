Mather Group LLC. Sells 513 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $468.09 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.26.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

