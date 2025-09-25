Mather Group LLC. Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $319.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

