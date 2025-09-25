Mastercard Incorporated $MA is Kennedy Investment Group’s 8th Largest Position

Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.6% of Kennedy Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,449 shares of company stock worth $21,974,441. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $568.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

