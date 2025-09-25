Maseco LLP Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BOND opened at $93.26 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.