Maseco LLP Buys Shares of 185 Ferguson plc $FERG

Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 3.2%

Ferguson stock opened at $226.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $243.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.40.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Read Our Latest Report on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.