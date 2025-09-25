Maseco LLP Buys Shares of 154 Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 381.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 41.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $480.24 on Thursday. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.44 and its 200-day moving average is $467.27. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

