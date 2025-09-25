Maseco LLP Buys New Position in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 438 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 59.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. Progress Software Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $74,350.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 55,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,053.12. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Krall bought 5,125 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,401. This trade represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

