Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

