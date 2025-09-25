Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,304 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $96.62.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

