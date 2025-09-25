Maridea Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.7%

IXN stock opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $103.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

