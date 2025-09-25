Mansi Khetani Sells 1,302 Shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 1,302 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $14,673.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,628.62. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,790,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 86,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 13,605.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,857,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6,429.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 385,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on ChargePoint and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on ChargePoint and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Stories

