Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.61 and last traded at C$11.47, with a volume of 354270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$939.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.72.

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

