Main Street Group LTD Sells 142 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Main Street Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $338.69 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.19 and its 200 day moving average is $346.27. The stock has a market cap of $620.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

