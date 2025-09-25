Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InvesTrust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.23 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $204.02. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average is $191.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

