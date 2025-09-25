Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 182.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

