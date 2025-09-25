Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Lynas Corp. (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 414803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lynas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lynas currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

