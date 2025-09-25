lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $192.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.64.

Shares of LULU opened at $179.22 on Thursday. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.97.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

