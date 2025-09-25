Luc Mongeau Purchases 27,469 Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Mongeau purchased 27,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 812,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,509.76. The trade was a 3.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.77. Canopy Growth Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 155.76%. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corporation will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,033,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,530 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 969,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 960,218 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Zacks Research raised Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

