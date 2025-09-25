Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 211.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,507,000 after buying an additional 4,066,500 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in Schlumberger by 21,737.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after buying an additional 1,850,760 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE SLB opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

