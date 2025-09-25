Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Invests $245,000 in Humana Inc. $HUM

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 3,257.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,973 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 40,881.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,066,790,000 after buying an additional 779,193 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,220,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Humana by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,830,000 after buying an additional 557,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $262.14 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $324.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.26. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.50.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

