Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,266,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,059,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,718,000 after buying an additional 374,285 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

