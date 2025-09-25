Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Black Hills comprises 1.6% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE BKH opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. Black Hills Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

