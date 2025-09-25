Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th.

Limoneira has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

About Limoneira

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 45.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

