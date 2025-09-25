Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th.
Limoneira has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Limoneira Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.
