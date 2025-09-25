Level Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Level Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

