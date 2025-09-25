Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of LEN opened at $125.77 on Thursday. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.01. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

