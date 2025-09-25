LeConte Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,991 Roblox Corporation $RBLX

LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Arete upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Arete Research set a $116.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.24.
In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,876 shares of company stock worth $45,861,309. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
