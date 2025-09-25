LeConte Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,991 Roblox Corporation $RBLX

LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Arete upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Arete Research set a $116.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,876 shares of company stock worth $45,861,309. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

