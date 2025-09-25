LeConte Wealth Management LLC Invests $399,000 in Amphenol Corporation $APH

LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $126.06.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

