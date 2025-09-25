LeConte Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

