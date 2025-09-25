Lear Corporation $LEA Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Lear worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 34.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $492,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,426.68. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $483,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,805.33. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Lear stock opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44. Lear Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $115.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 35.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lear

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.