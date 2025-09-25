Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,807,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHZ opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

