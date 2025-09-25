Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 4,966 Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

