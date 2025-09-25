Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Buys 25,282 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 382,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 4.4% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 199,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 243,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $42.77.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.