L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $299,157,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,297,000 after purchasing an additional 709,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,208,000 after purchasing an additional 557,610 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,424,000 after purchasing an additional 510,438 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after buying an additional 311,886 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

NYSE:LHX opened at $284.27 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $288.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

