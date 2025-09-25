KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $36,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

