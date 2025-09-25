Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Thomas David Hull III Sells 721 Shares of Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $31,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,212. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $43,620.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Thomas David Hull III sold 773 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $35,047.82.

On Thursday, September 18th, Thomas David Hull III sold 652 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $29,992.00.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.75. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 25.65%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 77,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 47,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

