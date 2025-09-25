Kennicott Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Kennicott Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $121.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

