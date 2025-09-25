Kennedy Investment Group Cuts Stock Position in Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Kennedy Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group owned about 0.29% of Invvlu Mu Incm worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm during the first quarter worth about $166,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance

IIM stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Invvlu Mu Incm has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

About Invvlu Mu Incm

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

