Kennedy Investment Group Buys New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,107,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,685,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,831,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,523,000 after acquiring an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,242 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

