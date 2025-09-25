JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE is FMA Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up 9.0% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

