Joseph Iv Griffith Sells 5,000 Shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Iv Griffith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,365.10. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.37.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. 908 Devices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,179 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MASS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Featured Stories

