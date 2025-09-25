John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John B. Sanfilippo & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

JBSS stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $97.47.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,238.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

