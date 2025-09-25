Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.28. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 176.15%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.