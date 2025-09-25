Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $775,000 Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after buying an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after buying an additional 1,055,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after buying an additional 992,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,380.2% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after buying an additional 802,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

