Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Clair Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. New Street Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,415,030 shares of company stock valued at $279,198,494 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.99. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

